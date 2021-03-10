Public Health Advisory issued for water at local beaches

Public Health officials are warning people to stay out of the water at local beaches after the most recent rainstorm.

Health officials say the public should avoid ocean water during, and at least three days following, a significant rainfall because storm runoff can carry high levels of disease-causing organisms like bacteria, viruses, and protozoa from urban areas to the ocean, and they can cause skin, respiratory, and intestinal problems.

For information on beach water quality in San Luis Obispo County, click here or call the Ocean Water Monitoring Program Telephone Hotline at (805) 788-3411.

For information on beach water quality in Santa Barbara County, click here or call the Ocean Water Quality Hotline at (805) 681-4949.