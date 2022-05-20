Public hearings will address Hwy 101 traffic between Carpinteria and Santa Barbara

Community members are invited to weigh in on solutions to address congestion along Hwy 1 through south Santa Barbara County next month.

Two public hearings are scheduled for June 12 and 16 to introduce residents to the new congestion relief draft, Santa Barbara County Association of Government says.

Community members can get a first look at the plan and offer feedback.

SBCAG says the Santa Barbara U.S. 101 Comprehensive Multimodal Corridor Plan plans to add bike, pedestrian, bus and zero emission vehicle improvements, opening the area to more ways of travel.

The first hearing will take place on Thursday, June 2 at 5 p.m. at the SBCAG office in the Manzanita Conference Room, located at 260 N. San Antonio Rd. in Santa Barbara.

The second hearing will take place two weeks later, on Thursday, June 16 at 10 a.m. It will be held in the County Board of Supervisors Hearing Room at 105 E. Anapamu St., on the 4th floor.

The SBCAG says their first goal is to fund and finish construction of the Montecito and Santa Barbara sections of the Hwy 101 project.

"There are seven miles currently under construction along U.S. 101 to help increase public transportation and rideshare choices," Marjie Kirn, Executive Director of SBCAG, said. "Two and a half miles remain to be fully funded."

Officials say daily traffic along Hwy 101 in the south coast area is expected to increase between 12 and 94 percent between 2010 and 2040, depending on the location.

Public comments on the draft plan can also be submitted in writing until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22. They can be mailed to 260 N. San Antonio Rd. Suite B in Santa Barbara or emailed to info@sbcag.org.