Public input opportunity: Climate Adaptation and Safety Element draft

The city of San Luis Obispo has a proposed plan to maintain a thriving community despite natural hazards and projected climate-induced risks and the city is seeking input.

Community members are invited to review and provide input on the city of San Luis Obispo’s "General Plan Safety Element update" (also known as the Climate Adaptation and Safety Element).

This can be done online. The public review period will close on Friday, Jan. 9, 2023, at 11:59 p.m.

Staff will review and address statements made by the public and then present the draft plan to the city council for adoption in January 2023.

For more information, please click here.