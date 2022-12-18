Public input opportunity: Goleta Community Center survey

The city of Goleta is asking for the public's help to decide the future of the beloved and historic Goleta Community Center. A survey is available and must be completed by Jan. 13, 2023.

The almost one-hundred-year-old building located in the heart of Old Town at 5679 Hollister Avenue has been a long-standing and important gathering spot in the city. While it goes through renovations, the city is coming up with a plan to make it a center that truly serves the interests of our vibrant community.

The survey is brief and anonymous and is available in English or Spanish. It asks what types of programs, services, and events you would like to see at the Goleta Community Center.

Take the survey in English: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/T9QFPQK

Take the survey in Spanish: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/GCCEspanol



For more information on the Goleta Community Center, please click here.