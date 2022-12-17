Public input opportunity: improve SLO’s access and parking management plan

Community members are invited to provide input via a brief survey to share thoughts on parking programs and strategies focused on making downtown San Luis Obispo easier for everyone to access.

To ensure that downtown San Luis Obispo is safe and easy for everyone to access, regardless of their preferred mode of transportation, the city is currently updating its Access and Parking Management Plan. The city is looking at how people access businesses, homes, cultural spaces, and other points of interest around downtown San Luis Obispo, and in residential neighborhoods.

City staff is working with the community to explore ways to make SLO’s parking more efficient and more connected with the four Major City Goals, including its economic resiliency, climate action, and sustainable transportation goals.

City officials say that community input ensures that the city uses a balanced approach to competing demands for curbside spaces, incorporation of new parking designs, and addresses future mobility options.

Those who would like to participate can share their thoughts on Open City Hall at www.opentownhall.com/portals/189/Issue_12419. The survey will close at 11:59 pm on Saturday, Dec. 31.