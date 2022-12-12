Public input requested: Stow Grove Park Master Plan survey

The city of Goleta is continuing the process of the Stow Grove Park Master Plan and is requesting the public's input.

The survey will remain open through Sunday, Dec. 18.

Stow Grove Park, located at 580 N. La Patera Lane is a beloved destination for local residents and visitors to Goleta.

The city says that the public's input is important as they continue the journey to re-envision how the park can better serve the community while protecting and enhancing the natural resources and the character of the park that the community treasures.

The information presented in the survey consists of all materials presented at that workshop including draft alternatives, maps, and image boards featuring desired amenities, features, and general ideas to help the project team navigate through the master planning process.

The project team will use the data collected from this survey, former surveys, and the workshops to develop a final draft master plan to be presented at the final public workshop in January 2023.

The January workshop is currently scheduled to take place in collaboration with the Parks and Recreation Commission on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at 6 p.m. at City Hall. The workshop will be a hybrid meeting, allowing people to participate in person or virtually.

To learn more about the Stow Grove Park Master Plan visit the city's website.