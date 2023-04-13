Public input sought on Central Coast Zero Emission Vehicle Strategy

Regional transportation planning officials are asking residents for feedback on the Central Coast Zero Emission Vehicle Strategy.

The proposed strategy identifies locations for new vehicle charging stations in six Central Coast counties including San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

Data drawn from more than 7,000 visits to online mapping tools last fall helped design the plans. It showed that in Santa Barbara County, there was a high number of requests for charging stations at shopping centers, recreation sites, and along Highway 101.

The strategy will be considered for approval by the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments Board of Directors in July.

“Santa Barbara County travelers have expressed a strong desire for improved zero-emission infrastructure in our communities, and we are pleased to offer them an opportunity to discuss this important issue,” said Maya Kulkarni, Transportation Planner for Santa Barbara County Association of Governments. “We are encouraging anyone interested in learning more about what we are prioritizing for zero-emission infrastructure to participate in various online forums or face-to-face meetings over the next few months.”

The Central Coast Zero Emission Vehicle Strategy will be discussed at an online workshop at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 20. Residents can join the Zoom or visit here to view the plans.

