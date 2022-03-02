Public invited to final two redistricting meetings for Santa Maria

The third of four public hearings on redrawing district lines in Santa Maria will be held Wednesday night, city officials say.

The March 2 meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Minami Community Center on 600 W. Enos Dr.

City officials are considering three drafted maps, available online along with demographic information for each map. Each map divides the city into four districts. Each district elects one council member.

The five-member city council is made up of four city council members and the mayor.

The final public redistricting meeting is set for Tuesday, March 15, at Maramonte Community Center on 620 E. Sunrise Dr. It will begin at 6 p.m.

To participate, community members are invited to attend the hearings. They can also email comments to redistricting@cityofsantamaria.org. Emailed comments must be submitted by 2 p.m. on the day of the hearing.