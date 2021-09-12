Watch
Public invited to view new Morro Bay art exhibits

Posted at 2:53 PM, Sep 12, 2021
Local residents got a first look at the Morro Bay Art Center's newest exhibits on Sunday.

The Morro Bay Art Association hosted an opening reception for the new installations, titled Visionary Human and toMORROw's Sculpture.

The public reception took place at the Art Center from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. where guests could enjoy live music, wine, and snacks while admiring the new pieces.

According to the artists, Visionary Human gives rise to "questions of survival" and demonstrates how art "continually pushes us to re-imagine our existence." As for the toMORROw's Sculpture exhibit, a wide scope of two and three-dimensional art is featured, including paintings, photography, mixed media, jewelry, and sculptures in collaboration with the Central Coast Sculptors.

The exhibits will be on display from Sept. 9 through Nov. 1. The Art Center is open Sunday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

