Public meeting to address safety enhancements along Hwy 1 near Vandenberg Village

A public meeting is taking place next month to discuss safety enhancements along Highway 1 near Vandenberg Village.

Enhancements to the stretch of highway between Vandenberg Space Force Base’s main gate and Harris Grade road will be the topic of discussion, including no longer allowing lefthand turns from Santa Lucia Canyon Road onto northbound Highway 1, a high-friction surface treatment project and pavement preservation projects.

The safety of the highway has been brought into question recently following multiple crashes at the Highway 1 and Santa Lucia Canyon and also at Highway 1 near Constellation Road.



The meeting is set for March 12 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the cafeteria at Cabrillo High School, 4350 Constellation Road.