Public Works to replace guardrail in Cambria as a part of larger county project

To increase safety and meet state and federal guidelines, a length of guardrail along Burton Dr. and Main St. in Cambria is up for replacement.

The County of San Luis Obispo Department of Public Works is beginning the project, which will replace the wood support posts with metal supports. Additionally, contractors will increase the guardrail’s height to meet the current state and federal guidelines. This will increase safety for the public, the Department of Public Works says.

This replacement in Cambria is part of a larger guardrail replacement project, which includes plans to replace guardrails in Pismo Beach and Nipomo.

The project was tentatively set to begin June 8 and conclude by the end of June. It is funded by the Federal Highway Administration’s Highway Safety Improvement Program and the County Road Fund. A contract of $781,368 was awarded to Taylor Jane Construction LP of Nipomo to complete the project.

Traffic in the area will be reduced to one-way travel with flagging for the safety of drivers and workers. The project may cause delays of up to 10 minutes. Public Works advises motorists to adjust their travel plans and consider alternative routes. The vicinity maps provided by the Department of Public Works show the location of the replacement.