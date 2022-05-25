Puppies train to be guide dogs for the blind

A group of puppies will be in training at the San Luis Obispo Airport on Saturday, May 28.

The puppies are from Guide Dogs for the Blind and will be training for situations in an airport.

There will be about 10 Golden Retrievers and Labrador Retrievers in training.

The dogs will make their way through the San Luis Obispo airport, starting at Alaska Airlines ticketing and going through TSA, the boarding process, deplaning and baggage claim.

The organization says the idea is to get the puppies familiar with the sights and sounds of a busy airport.

Guide Dogs for the Blind says this is a valuable part of training for the young puppies to help them acclimate to a busy environment visited frequently by people who are visually impaired.

The organization's partnership with Alaska Airlines seeks to improve independent travel and customer service for travelers of all abilities.

The partners have held other previous airport training sessions, including several at Oakland International Airport and other West Coast cities.