Pursuit in Paso Robles leads to arrest

A San Diego man was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail early Sunday morning following a pursuit in Paso Robles Saturday night.

Paso Robles police say officers responded to reports of a driver possibly under the influence driving in the center of the road on Spring Street and stopped the driver along the 400 block of the road.

Police say the driver then took off northbound on Spring Street, entering the downtown area. Attempts to box the vehicle in were reportedly unsuccessful. The vehicle was later stopped along the 1200 bock of Spring Street after a spike strip was deployed, police said.

The driver, identified as Luis Urrea, 27, was arrested on suspicion of reckless evasion and booked into county jail shortly before 2 a.m. where he remained more than five hours later, jail logs showed.