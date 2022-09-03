Pursuit of a possibly armed woman led to standoff in Pismo Beach, deputies say

The SLO County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a woman allegedly trying to run over a child with her vehicle in the 600 block of Highway 1 in Cayucos.

The incident occurred on Friday Sept. 2, 2022 at 3:45 P.M.

Deputies determined that the woman, identified as 49 year-old Willow Osah Waddell from Pismo Beach, had actually rammed a vehicle. In that car was a man and a juvenile.

The victims and suspect all fled the scene before deputies arrived at the scene.

Among those initial reports was that Waddell could be in possession of a firearm and could be suffering from a mental health crisis.

A pursuit ensued involving several jurisdictions, which is why multiple agencies including California Highway Patrol and Pismo Beach Police Department assisted.

Investigators said Waddell drove back to her home located at the 200 block of Santos Way in Pismo Beach around 7:05 P.M.

Deputies formed a perimeter around the woman’s home, and she barricaded herself inside for more than 7 hours.

SLO County Sheriff’s Special Enforcement Team went inside the home at 1:46 A.M., and Wadell was taken into custody shortly after at 2:11 A.M.

Wadell faces charges for Child Endangerment and Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Bail was set at $250,000.