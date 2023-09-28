Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Pursuit of man through Arroyo Grande neighborhood ends in arrest, police say

Arrest generic
23ABC News File
Arrest generic
Posted at 6:23 PM, Sep 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-27 21:23:13-04

Arroyo Grande Police responded to reports of a man shoplifting Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the call came in from Mobil Gas on the 500 block of Traffic Way at about 3:13 p.m.

Before officers arrived, the male suspect had left the scene. Officers were able to get a description of the man and the vehicle he left in.

Shortly after, officers located the vehicle near the 400 block of South Elm Street and attempted a traffic stop. The driver got away from officers, and within a short time, officers received a call that the car matching the suspected vehicle description was in a driveway along the 600 block of Verde Place. The caller reported a man had exited the vehicle and ran off jumping a neighboring fence.

When officers arrived they said the male suspect continued to run away through the neighborhood attempting to evade officers.

With the assistance of a drone, officers say they were able to locate the man who was hiding in the backyard of a home on the 700 block of South Elm Street.

Officers say the 37-year-old man was arrested on charges of felony evading a parole violation, resisting arrest by means of threat or violence, and other charges. He was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg