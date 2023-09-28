Pursuit of man through Arroyo Grande neighborhood ends in arrest, police say

Arroyo Grande Police responded to reports of a man shoplifting Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the call came in from Mobil Gas on the 500 block of Traffic Way at about 3:13 p.m.

Before officers arrived, the male suspect had left the scene. Officers were able to get a description of the man and the vehicle he left in.

Shortly after, officers located the vehicle near the 400 block of South Elm Street and attempted a traffic stop. The driver got away from officers, and within a short time, officers received a call that the car matching the suspected vehicle description was in a driveway along the 600 block of Verde Place. The caller reported a man had exited the vehicle and ran off jumping a neighboring fence.

When officers arrived they said the male suspect continued to run away through the neighborhood attempting to evade officers.

With the assistance of a drone, officers say they were able to locate the man who was hiding in the backyard of a home on the 700 block of South Elm Street.

Officers say the 37-year-old man was arrested on charges of felony evading a parole violation, resisting arrest by means of threat or violence, and other charges. He was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail.