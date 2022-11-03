Pursuit suspect gets away following car chase through Paso Robles

A pursuit suspect got away following a car chase that went through Paso Robles City Limits Wednesday.

Paso Robles police say the incident began around 2 p.m. when a department license plate reader alerted on a possible stolen vehicle.

Paso Robles Police Department Operations Commander Tod Rehner says they confirmed the vehicle had been reported stolen out of CHP jurisdiction, adding that Paso officers were familiar with the case.

At that time, officers reportedly went to where they thought the vehicle may have been parked, locating it heading toward Samantha Drive.

“AS PRPD units were getting into position to initiate a traffic stop, the suspect must have identified police units in the area as he then accelerated to a high rate of speed,” Rehner said.

The male suspect did not stop and Rehner says it was at that time the pursuit began, ultimately heading eastbound toward Linne Road and out of city limits.

Rehner says the driver eventually headed westbound onto Union Road before heading the wrong way on Highway 46.

Due to the danger this placed on other drivers, Rehner says the pursuit was terminated.

Other agencies including the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office, California Highway Patrol and CHP air ops, were asked to assist in the pursuit.

The suspect’s name and additional information on the case has not been released.