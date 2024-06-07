Pursuit through Five Cities ends in arrest of two Fresno residents

Arroyo Grande Police responded to reports of an attempted vehicle

theft Wednesday afternoon.

At approximately 1:46 pm, officers responded to 1576 West Branch St. for a report of a break-in to a locked vehicle, and the attempted theft of the vehicle. During the investigation, a license plate and description of the vehicle was obtained. A be on the lookout was put out to surrounding police departments.

At 5:22 pm the Grover Beach Police Department located the suspect vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop. The suspect did not stop and led police in a vehicle pursuit. That pursuit was stopped for the public's safety.

At 5:55 p.m. the Pismo Beach Police located the suspect’s abandoned vehicle in the 900 block of Skyline Dr. The suspect vehicle was stolen out of the City of Fresno and had displayed license plates from a similar vehicle.

Arroyo Grande Police drove to the area and found a man walking on N. Oak Park and James Way.

That man was identified as 41-year-old Daniel Ibarra of Fresno. Ibarra was arrested on charges of conspiracy, attempted theft of a vehicle, possession of stolen property and identity theft.

Ibarra’s accomplice was found in the same area she was identified as 32-year-old Corina Medrano also, a resident of Fresno.

Medrano was arrested for attempted theft of a vehicle, conspiracy, possession of stolen property, providing false identification to a peace officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and two outstanding felony arrest warrants out of Fresno one for burglary and theft of a motor vehicle.

Ibarra and Medrano were booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail.