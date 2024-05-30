Put on your dancing shoes! SLO hosts dance concert series for seniors

The San Luis Obispo Wind Orchestra is putting on a series of free dance classes for seniors in the community.

This is made possible by a grant from the San Luis Obispo Community Foundation.

This series, dubbed "Movement to Music," enhances senior well-being.

There is also a physical therapist at each event to help coordinate movements that flow with the music.

Each event features a variety of musical genres, including swing, ballroom, and Latin, performed by wind and percussion artists.

Wednesday's event was held at Avila Senior Living in San Luis Obispo beginning at 3 p.m.

“We have people who are interested in coming to share with us and to share the music, which is such an important part of life," said Susan Brazil, a resident at Avila Senior Living.

"Not only do we listen, but we get to participate. And so, we get the exercise needed for us physically and it helps us mentally."

If you, or someone you know missed it, don't worry as the series will continue with more concerts throughout the summer.