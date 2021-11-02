Put your leftover pumpkins to good use!

Don’t throw away those pumpkins and squash decorations from Halloween! Here are some ways to recycle and feed animals on the Central Coast.

The Tortoise and Turtle Rescue of Arroyo Grande and Shadow's Fund in Santa Barbara County will gladly use those for food for their animals. Both organizations have hundreds of animals that would benefit from your leftover holiday decorations, even helping to lower the cost to feed them over the next few months.

“It’s a win-win. Our pigs love them, and it makes them happy. It’s enrichment,” said Jill Anderson, Shadow's Fund director. “It saves us some costs on the feed bill by supplementing their food with these fresh foods and vegetables. It also is less wasteful. Instead of just using them for decorations, they know at the end of the season a rescued animal is going to be enjoying those.”

“Volunteers and myself will cut them up and feed the tortoises and other animals so they don’t go to waste,” said Jeff Dobbs, operator of Tortoise and Turtle Rescue of Arroyo Grande.

To drop off your Halloween leftovers like squash and pumpkins for the Tortoise and Turtle Rescue of Arroyo Grande, head to 313 East Ormonde Road in Arroyo Grande. The organization has a bin on the street by their front gate. Click here for a link to Turtle and Tortoise Rescue's website.

There are several ways to give to Shadow's Fund: you can email them at info@shadowsfund.org to have volunteers come pick them up or to find the drop-off location nearest you, or you can take them directly to the Shadow's Fund location in Lompoc. Click here for a link to Shadow's Fund's website.