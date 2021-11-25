Queen of Paso Robles celebrates 100th birthday

The City of Paso Robles celebrated its own Wednesday, 100-year-old Irene Marquart.

The reigning Queen of Paso Robles turned 100 years old Thursday.

Community members came to the Oaks at Paso Robles to wish Marquart a Happy Birthday.

Paso Robles Mayor Steve Martin read a proclamation dedicated to Marquart and presented her a certificate of recognition.

More than 100 birthday cards were also mailed to her, irene told KSBY she is very touched by the attention. She even told us the secret on how to live to 100.

"You know everyone asks me what is the secret and I always end up thinking about it and I come up with one answer and it's that one cocktail before dinner," said Marquart.

Marquart was named Queen of Paso Robles in October and reigned over the Pioneer Day Parade. She moved with her family to the Creston area from Arkansas in 1929.