Quesadilla Gorilla opening location in San Luis Obispo

KSBY
Storefront for Quesadilla Gorilla at the Creamery Marketplace in downtown San Luis Obispo.
Posted at 11:41 PM, May 30, 2022
A new business is opening this week in the Creamery Marketplace in San Luis Obispo.

Quesadilla Gorilla is celebrating the opening of its new location on Higuera Street.

It's the fifth location so far, and a sixth one is expected to open up in the Central Valley towards the end of Fall.

"We put our family recipes, family salsas, the meats, everything," Quesadilla Gorilla co-owner Miguel Reyes said. "There is a passion and a lot of flavor behind what we do.“

The food chain is inviting community members to check out the new restaurant and enjoy some free quesadillas for its soft opening.

It will be open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday, May 30 and Tuesday, May 31, but for a free quesadilla, they ask that you register in advance.

You can reserve up to four tickets.

Click here to register for the event.

