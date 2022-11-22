Quiky Car Wash donates $12K to SLO Food bank, challenges other businesses to donate

Quiky Car Wash donated nearly $12,000 to the SLO Food bank.

On Tuesday, representatives of the local car wash presented a check to the food bank for $11,884.09.

The money was collected from a fundraiser that started on Oct. 12. Quiky Car Wash general manager John Singh said the car wash matched the donations raised.

"It was our customers, our great customers that just, you know, opened their windows and just handed out dollar bills and all the change that was in their tray," said Singh.

Organizers say they had fun while holding the fundraiser and they want to challenge other local businesses to hold a similar fundraiser in order to better support community members in need.

Quiky Car Wash accepts donations for the food bank all year round.