A block party focused on belonging joined the San Luis Obispo Farmers' Market on Thursday.

Race Matters SLO sponsored the event that took place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

They highlighted black owned businesses and art here on the central coast.

Vaccines were being given out and some people were able to get their shots.

There was also live music from multiple local DJs and an arts and crafts table for people to get creative.