Railway reopens in both directions following closure due to Alisal Fire

Fire officials with the Los Padres National Forest say the railway parallel to Highway 101 is reopened.

The announcement came Thursday afternoon after the railway was closed due to the Alisal Fire breaking out in the nearby area.

Pacific Surfliner and Coast Starlight Amtrak announced delays to their services due to the closure.

Monday several passengers had to spend the night at an evacuation center as a train was halted because of the fire.

All services are expected to be back to normal as the railway is now reopened in both directions.

Highway 101 along the Gaviota Coastline remains closed. An expected time for reopening is unknown at this time.