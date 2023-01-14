Rain brings more road closures for Central Coast

Several roads are closed across the Central Coast as another storm is bringing more rain to the area Saturday.

The San Luis Obispo City Fire Department is asking drivers to stay off the roads in the city if possible and if you see a flooded road, turn around.

A flood advisory was issued for San Luis Obispo County until 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Highway closures were in place on Highway 1 near the elephant seal viewing area in San Simeon, Highway 166 from Highway 101 to Highway 33, Highway 229 in the Creston area and Highway 154. Some of the highways have been closed since last Monday's storm and before.

Other road closures due to flooding and other issues include:

Los Osos: Pecho Valley Road at Montana Way

Orcutt: Highway 1 between Solomon and Black roads

Nipomo: Highway 1 between Oso Flaco Lake Rd. and Division St.

Gaviota: One lane of Northbound Highway 101

For the latest on road closures in San Luis Obispo County, click here. For road closures in Santa Barbara County, click here.

