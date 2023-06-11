Watch Now
Rain causes slippery conditions, leads to trail rescue in Montecito

Montecito Fire
Posted at 9:14 AM, Jun 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-11 12:14:42-04

Montecito firefighters responded to reports of a trail rescue
Saturday afternoon.

The call came in at around 1 p.m. on the Cold Springs Trail to assist an injured hiker.

When first responders arrived, they found a 19-year-old female who had slipped and fallen in the area of Tangerine Falls.

Firefighters say rain created slippery conditions along the rocky trail.

The woman was taken to hospital for treatment.

