Rain, chance of thunderstorms for Alisal Fire burn scar area

People living in the Alisal Fire burn scar area in Santa Barbara County are being put on alert once again ahead of the incoming rain.

The Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management says that Thursday night's storm isn't cause for major concern, but a winter storm watch has been issued for the Santa Barbara County mountains.

The threat of debris flows comes with rainfall rates of half an inch or more an hour, which is not expected in the coming days.

However, there is potential for isolated flooding with a chance of thunderstorms in the forecast.

"Generally, the highest risk following a fire is in the first three to five years, that's around the time frame that it takes for some of the vegetation to re-grow," said Kelly Hubbard, director of the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management. "It's really that vegetation that helps to keep those soils stable, but then again, we have ongoing drought so re-growth is slow."

Residents are asked to be prepared to shelter in place and lay sandbags in flood-prone areas.

Driving on roads through the burn scar is not recommended when it's raining or at night.

