Rain chances are not stopping visitors from heading to Pismo Beach for spring break

When some travel for spring break, it's a time for the sunshine and relaxation, but others like Justin Luveano want to make memories.

"We just started spring break and we came down to Pismo Beach. We might hit Morro Bay so we're just heading up and down the coast,” Luveano said.

Here on the Central Coast, Luveano is visiting friends for spring break and says the predicted rainy weather will not stop his plans.

“Most of it is not going to stop us, we're definitely going to have our spring break, we're going to have our fun for sure,” Luveano said.

According to a AAA survey, the most popular times to travel are from March through July, and here at Pismo Beach, that is looking to be the case.

Three hours away from Pismo Beach, Brooklynn Phillips and her family came from Chowchilla, to enjoy the colder weather.

“There are no beaches near us,” Phillips said.

Phillips says she is happy about the change in weather since where she resides is getting too hot.

“We just wanted to get a little further away from town,” Phillips said.

Others like Zach Sembrate, live in the cold weather all year round and are not bothered by the temperatures that might be on California’s coast.

“The weather is nicer than Colorado. It was 28 degrees when I left,” Sembrate said.