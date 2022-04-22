Rainbow trout released at Lake Cachuma ahead of Fish Derby

4,000 pounds of rainbow trout were released into Lake Cachuma Thursday ahead of the 25th Annual Fish Derby, Santa Barbara County officials say.

The fish, which range from half a pound to eight pounds, were grown at Mt. Lassen Trout Farms, Inc., and traveled by truck from Paynes Creek, CA, to the Santa Ynez Valley.

Spectators gathered to watch as the fish were released into the lake on Thursday.

In total, 16,000 pounds of fish have been stocked in Lake Cachuma this season, county officials say. The fish were released in cooperation with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The Fish Derby is set to kick off on Saturday and Sunday, April 23-24.

The event raises money for the Neal Taylor Nature Center, an on-site nonprofit that promotes education, enjoyment and protection of Lake Cachuma.

Derby participants have the chance to win cash and merchandise prizes. Registration is available ahead of time or at the event.

Regulations for boating on the lake are available on Santa Barbara County's website.

Camping is available at the Cachuma Lake Recreation Area. Reservations and more information is available online.