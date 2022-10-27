Watch Now
Rainbow Trout released at Lake Cachuma ahead of Halloween weekend

Santa Barbara County Parks Division
4,000 pounds of rainbow trout from Mt. Lassen Trout Farms were released into Lake Cachuma on Thursday, April 21, just days before the 15th Annual Fish Derby returns to the lake on Saturday and Sunday.
Posted at 1:00 PM, Oct 27, 2022
4,000 pounds of Rainbow Trout have been released into Lake Cachuma.

Santa Barbara County officials say this is the first of four scheduled trout releases during the 2022-23 stocking season. The next trout releases are scheduled for December 2022 and January and April 2023.

The fish come from Mt. Lassen Trout Farms at Paynes Creek in Tehama County.

They range from half-pound catchable fish to eight-pound trophies.

The release of trout comes ahead of a Halloween Costume Contest at the Hook’d Bar and Grill, located in the marina.

The restaurant will be serving Halloween themed foods and feature live music from The Remedies from 4:00-7:00 p.m.

