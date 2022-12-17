Raising Our Light ceremony to commemorate 1/9 Debris Flow

The Montecito community is invited to attend a commemorative ceremony, Raising Our Light, on Monday, January 9 at 6 p.m. at Montecito Union School to commemorate the five-year mark of the 1/9 Debris Flow.

Community members are welcome to gather in the school courtyard for a short program of speakers and reading of the names of the 23 people we lost on Jan. 9, 2018.

Bells will ring out 23 times from local churches and schools, Montecito firefighters will light 23 candles to honor the lives lost, and there will be a moment of silence.

The Rosewood Miramar Montecito will provide soup, coffee and hot chocolate for attendees to enjoy.

Additionally, a searchlight will be illuminated as a beacon of community support and solidarity from Montecito Union School.

Raising Our Light is a collaborative effort by the Montecito Community Partnership Team including the Montecito Fire Protection District, Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade, Montecito Association, Montecito Journal, Montecito Union School District, Cold Spring School District and the Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness.

Representatives of the Community Wellness Team (CWT) will be on-site for the Raising Our Light ceremony to provide support for anyone in need or looking to connect. Community members are welcome to contact the CWT anytime by calling 805-364-2750.