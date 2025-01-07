'Raising Our Light' event to commemorate lives lost in Montecito seven years ago

The community of Montecito will mark seven years since the devastating 1/9 Debris Flow this Thursday with an event called "Raising Our Light."

The ceremony will commemorate the lives of the 23 people who were lost in the massive rock and mudslide.

The rare meteorological event was spurred on by heavy rains following an intense wildfire in southern Santa Barbara County.

"A lot of time has passed, 7 years, but the memories are still very vivid for many of our community members and certainly our firefighters, so this remembrance ceremony on Thursday is a great opportunity for us to get together as a community, remember what occurred here seven years ago and the strength we have built in the time since then," said Christina Atchison, Montecito Fire Department Public Information Officer.

The remembrance event will take place this Thursday at 6 p.m. at Montecito Union School.

Organizers say speakers will deliver a short program before bells ring out to honor those who were lost.

