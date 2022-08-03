Ramp and lane closures on Hwy 101 in Atascadero for paving project

Commuters using Highway 101 to travel through Atascadero in the northbound lanes can expect ramp and lane closures throughout the next couple of months due to a paving project that started at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

"This evening we are doing minor work on the shoulders and then on Sunday we will start up a full week of work," said Alexa Bertola, Cal Trans District 5 Public Information Officer.

Travelers on the northbound US 101 will experience ramp closures and a single lane closure Monday through Thursday from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. and Sunday 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Travelers on the southbound US 101 will experience ramp closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday.

"It's a 4.1-mile stretch of road that crews are going to be paving as part of this project and it connects to another section that was recently done to the south," said Bertola.

Raymond Johnson lives and works in Atascadero and anticipates the traffic will affect those who commute to and from south county most.

"Well I do use the freeway to visit friends in San Luis Obispo and to shop," said Atascadero resident, Raymond Johnson.

Residents say they are excited about the improvements.

"There are some rough spots, but I don't think it's that bad actually....but if it's an improvement, I'm all for it, you know a lot of times it takes so long for these projects to get finished it's frustrating," said Johnson.

Throughout the duration of the project, residents may need to use alternate routes.

"I take the One to Old Creek and then drop on to Highway 46, so thankfully for me I'll be transmuting all of it, but if I did take that way I would be really stressed about making it to work on time," said Dana Roske, Los Osos resident & commuter.

Others expressed concerns about increasing traffic as the school year gets closer.

"So my sister actually lives in Paso and works at Atascadero High School and so for her I know that would impact her," said Roske.

The project is set to last about two months and is expected to wrap up in October. Delays shouldn't exceed 10 minutes.

Cal Trans reminds all drivers to move over and slow down when driving through highway work zones.