Rancho Burro Donkey Sanctuary expanding in San Luis Obispo

Rancho Burro Donkey Sanctuary is expanding and building a facility on a massive piece of land in San Luis Obispo in order to take in more animals.

The current facility in Arroyo Grande is just 10 acres and can’t house more than 15 rescue animals. Right now, the nonprofit is bursting at its seams with 14 donkeys and one mule. With the new facility, located off Righetti Road in San Luis Obispo, Rancho Burro will be capable of rescuing up to 50 animals to provide them with care on about 45 acres of land. The project, including a barn with a large classroom, will allow them to launch community outreach programs like therapy with donkeys for developmentally disabled kids and adults, to informational team-building experiences.

“Funding is a big problem for us because, as you can probably guess, building is very expensive these days given the supply chain problems and the cost of steel and lumber. We're doing everything we can to raise money for the new project.”

The nonprofit is not open to the public, but sanctuary visits are available upon request. Rancho Burro is in need of volunteers and donations to cover everyday expenses like hay, feed, and bedding, along with healthcare for the animals. Click here to find out how you can get involved.