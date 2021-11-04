Randy Rowse wins Santa Barbara mayoral race

Updated election results released Thursday confirm Randy Rowse will be the next mayor of Santa Barbara.

Voters cast their ballots in the city council election on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Rowse received nearly 39% of the vote.

His two closest challengers, James Joyce III and incumbent mayor Cathy Murillo, received 27% and 25% respectively.

Three additional candidates - Deborah Schwartz, Mark Whitehurst, and Matt Kilrain - received less than 10% of the vote combined.

Voters also chose to reelect the incumbent city council members in districts 4-6.

In District 4, Kristen Sneddon beat Barrett Reed, 62% to 38%.

Eric Friedman ran unopposed for his seat in District 5.

And in the race for District 6, Meagan Harmon received nearly 54% of the vote, followed by Nina Johnson with 34%, Jason Carlton with 10%, and Zachary Pike with 3%.

According to the Santa Barbara County Elections Office, voter turnout in Santa Barbara for this election was about 47% with a little more than 26,000 ballots cast.