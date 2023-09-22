Rates for some utilities in Santa Maria could soon be going up — once again

The City of Santa Maria Utilities Department is considering increasing sewer and water rates over the next four years.

The proposal to increase water and sewer rates in Santa Maria affects both residential and commercial customers.

“We shouldn't be raising the water prices because expenses alone are high enough and that would just be another cost to our families,” Fabiola Garcia, a Santa Maria resident said.

The city says the increase is necessary to account for increased costs to water and sewer utilities.

The funds would cover the city's fixed costs of operation, maintenance, and purchasing of water, and managing the city’s water resources.

Santa Maria's proposed rate increases follow similar increases in San Luis Obispo in June and recommended increases in Grover Beach.

One Santa Maria man says he is already doing what he can to cut down on water.

“I don't know how I could lower it more, but I know there are a lot of people that raising it will cause problems,” Wyatt Allen said.

The last approved increase in rates took effect in January of this year.

According to the city, a typical single-family residence in Santa Maria has a ¾-inch meter and uses 10 units of water per month.

If the proposed rate increases are adopted, this residence will see an increase in the water of $4.94 in January 2024, $4.29 in January 2025, $3.90 in January 2026, and $4.05 in January 2027.

“Stuff keeps going up and I don't know what the end goal is and I think it’s going to start to hit people more and more,” Allen continues.

The Santa Maria Utilities Department is hosting a workshop to talk about the proposed water and sewer rates on Wednesday, September 27 in the City of Santa Maria Public Library’s Shepard Hall, 421 South McClelland Street.

On October 17 there will be a public hearing to discuss the rate approval. To protest the increases, a written protest must be submitted to the city clerk before the public hearing.