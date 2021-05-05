Ravine Waterpark in Paso Robles announces reopening in May

The Ravine Waterpark in Paso Robles will reopen in time for the summer.

The park announced today that it will reopen on Saturday, May 29 with some restrictions:



Visiting parties are limited to three households and guests

All members of the guests party must be in-state residents or out-of-state visitors who are fully vaccinated

Waterpark officials encourage visitors to use clear bags to carry their belongings and purchase tickets online.

Anyone with a 2020 pass for the Waterpark will be able to use it this summer.

For more information, visit ravinewaterpark.com.

