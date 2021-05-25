Ravine Waterpark reopening with new attractions in Paso Robles

Paso Robles’ The Ravine Waterpark is reopening.

Visitors can enjoy all the park has to offer, including a new water slide, play area and more parking off Union Road, beginning Saturday, May 29.

Some safety measures have been added, like hand sanitizing stations, changes that allow for social distancing and additional cleaning and disinfecting.

“The Splash is Back in Paso Robles,” said owner Brett Butterfield in a press release. “The excitement is building for the opening of The Ravine Waterpark this season. We can’t wait to welcome guests back to the park this year and share Sidewinder and Kool Vibes with them.”

Slidewinder is the name of the new enclosed water slide designed for “thrill-seekers of all ages.”

Kool Vibes is a new area of the park opening this summer, which will include “chill outdoor games and live music.”

The park is open weekends from March 29 through Sept. 6 and every day from June 12 through Aug. 15.

