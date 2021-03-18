Re-opening plan in the works for Hearst Castle

While many museums have been given the green light to re-open, Hearst Castle remains closed to the public.

State Parks says the historic landmark doesn't meet the criteria to reopen under the current museum guidelines as the castle conducts guided tours with multiple households and buses in visitors.

Reopening plans are in the works and staff have been working with public health officials on what that would like look.

Once open, tours will shift to reservation only.

Hearst castle has been closed now for about a year. During that time, staff have shifted their effort to projects that were previously on the back burner, including restoring the bell system of Casa Grande, the castle’s main house.

State Parks has also provided virtual learning opportunities about the castle during the pandemic.

The last fiscal year, staff says the grounds welcomed roughly 417,000 visitors and in 2018-19, the castle's annual revenue was about $16 million.

There is no set date for reopening.

