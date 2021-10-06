Reach Higher Academy helps students with college application process

Righetti High School students are participating in the Reach Higher Academy this month.

The academy is part of former first lady Michelle Obama’s Reach Higher Initiative.

The program is an effort to inspire students to complete their education beyond high school.

"I am super excited about our ability to bring this to all of our seniors and have them get the services they might need or not getting otherwise,” said Erin Consorti, a Righetti High School counselor.

The academy comes in and helps students with college applications, scholarships, and any questions they might have.

"Coming in on my senior year I was really stressed about where I was going to go for college and what I was going to major in, and this program has helped me figure that out and where I want to go to college and what will benefit me most,” said Chris Rivera, a student at Righetti High School.

The Reach Higher Academy sessions happened during the student’s English classes

In specialized sessions the students learned about applying for financial aid, the University of California and California State University application process, among other college information.