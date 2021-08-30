Reading to children should begin in the prenatal stage, experts say

READING DURING PREGNANCY HELPS A CHILD'S BRAIN DEVELOPMENT, according to First 5 San Luis Obispo — Reading is an important part of a child’s development and parents are urged to get started early.

By age five, 90-percent of a child’s brain is already developed, according to First 5 San Luis Obispo.

The organization says it's crucial parents start reading to their young children, even in the prenatal stage.

Babies can recognize parents' voices in the wound, so a head start on reading, talking and singing to them is highly beneficial to their social, emotional, and brain development.

The Associate Director at First 5 San Luis Obispo understands parents are busy and offers creative ways to fit in storytime.

“Any kind of storytelling, even making up stories without books is great. You can make up a story. Heck, you can read the back of your mail and make that into a story," said Jason Wells, Associate Director of First 5 San Luis Obispo County.

The main point is to connect and engage with your child to assist in their development.

Wells says there are many resources in the community for parents to tap into, including offerings at San Luis Obispo County libraries.

