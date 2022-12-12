Rebates available in SLO for an all-electric accessory dwelling unit

Housing developers, agriculture housing developers, and private homeowners in San Luis Obispo can now save money when they build all-electric homes.
Central Coast Community Energy’s New Construction Electrification Program provides housing developers and homeowners with incentives to build all-electric housing.
This is a list of eligible housing project rebates:
- Affordable Housing Developments – $2,500/unit, up to $240,000 per project
- Farmworker Housing – $2,500/unit, up to $240,000 per project
- Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) – $5,000/unit, up to $10,000 per project
City officials say a home built with all-electric standards is less expensive and safer to build. Once built, residents can enjoy cleaner indoor air and ultra-high-efficiency appliances that provide greater safety and comfort.
All-electric housing also significantly reduces greenhouse gas emissions by eliminating the use of natural gas, which can help San Luis Obispo become a carbon-neutral community by 2035.
Property owners can build all-electric accessory dwelling units (ADUs), including existing building additions and alterations, to qualify for this rebate program. An ADU is an accessory to a primary residence and has complete independent living facilities for one or more persons and can come in a few variations:
- Detached: The unit is separated from the primary structure.
- Attached: The unit is attached to the primary structure.
- Converted existing space: Space on the lot of the primary residence (e.g., master bedroom, attached garage, storage area, similar use, or an accessory structure) that is converted into an independent living unit.
- JADU: A specific type of conversion of existing space that is contained entirely within an existing or proposed single-family residence.
For more information on this rebate program, click here.