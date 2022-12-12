Watch Now
Rebates available in SLO for an all-electric accessory dwelling unit

Housing developers, agriculture housing developers, and private homeowners in San Luis Obispo can now save money when they build all-electric homes.
Posted at 1:18 PM, Dec 12, 2022
Central Coast Community Energy’s New Construction Electrification Program provides housing developers and homeowners with incentives to build all-electric housing.

This is a list of eligible housing project rebates: 

  • Affordable Housing Developments – $2,500/unit, up to $240,000 per project 
  • Farmworker Housing – $2,500/unit, up to $240,000 per project 
  • Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) – $5,000/unit, up to $10,000 per project 

City officials say a home built with all-electric standards is less expensive and safer to build. Once built, residents can enjoy cleaner indoor air and ultra-high-efficiency appliances that provide greater safety and comfort.

All-electric housing also significantly reduces greenhouse gas emissions by eliminating the use of natural gas, which can help San Luis Obispo become a carbon-neutral community by 2035.

Property owners can build all-electric accessory dwelling units (ADUs), including existing building additions and alterations, to qualify for this rebate program. An ADU is an accessory to a primary residence and has complete independent living facilities for one or more persons and can come in a few variations:

  • Detached: The unit is separated from the primary structure.  
  • Attached: The unit is attached to the primary structure. 
  • Converted existing space: Space on the lot of the primary residence (e.g., master bedroom, attached garage, storage area, similar use, or an accessory structure) that is converted into an independent living unit. 
  • JADU: A specific type of conversion of existing space that is contained entirely within an existing or proposed single-family residence. 

For more information on this rebate program, click here.

