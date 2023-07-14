Rec leaders in Paso Robles working to prevent heat-related illnesses at summer camps

Temperatures are rising in northern San Luis Obispo County and recreational leaders are making sure that kids and adults involved in summer programs are safe in the heat.

According to the CDC, more than 700 people die from extreme heat every year in the United States.

Young children in particular can get sick from the heat if they participate in physical activities during hot weather.

Heat-related illnesses and deaths are preventable, so camp leaders are taking precautions by keeping kids hydrated and away from the sun as much as they can.

“We’re just getting into the heatwave right now, so we started implementing more breaks and water bottles,” said Mindy Dierks, Art Park teacher and Owner. “We’re squirting each other with water bottles. We're using watercolor. We are even inside and it’s warm.”

The CDC says you shouldn’t wait to drink water until you’re thirsty.

Drinking plenty of fluids regardless of how active you are is vital, as muscle cramping may be an early sign of heat-related illness.

“We implement certain precautions to go ahead and make sure we care for the safety of our campers and all the children that come out and play,” said Isaias Rosas, Youth Evolution Activities Coach. “One of the things that we encourage parents to do is make sure children take with them a water bottle of some sort.”

Despite the hot weather this season, the recreation coordinator for the City of Paso Robles enjoys seeing the public getting involved in the community.

“Everything that we provide for the community really, it just fills our hearts. That’s the reason we do it. We love seeing people come out and enjoy everything we offer,” said Heather Stephenson, Recreation Coordinator for the City of Paso Robles.

Seeking shade, wearing a hat, and using sunscreen are some tips health officials advise in order to protect your skin from ultraviolet light when participating in outdoor activities.

“I love aqua aerobics. I’m here every Tuesday and Thursday. It’s great fun and great exercise and on a hot day it feels great,” said Tatia McWilliams, Paso Robles resident.

The City of Paso Robles says they will open up their cooling centers to the public if temperatures exceed 105 degrees for more than three consecutive days.

For more information on activities taking place this summer with the Paso Robles Recreation Center, click here.