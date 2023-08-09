Recent mountain lion sighting prompts new signage along the Bob Jones Trail

A recent mountain lion sighting has prompted new signage along the Bob Jones Trail in Avila Beach.

“We just had a visitor report it to us that she saw a mountain lion running on the trail and kind of running away from her and up the hill," said Don Melin, San Luis Obispo County Parks superintendent.

The last sighting was on July 24. Some of the most popular areas for sightings are El Chorro Regional Park, Santa Margarita Lake and Lopez Lake.

“So that’s what we want to see them doing is exhibiting fear of humans and that’s how we want our visitor contact lines to go,” said Melin.

Melin says mountain lion sightings are common — some years they have several but some years they don’t have any. However, he says there have been multiple sightings so far this year.

He shares advice on what to do if you happen to encounter a mountain lion.

“What you really want to do is you don’t want to run, you don’t want to trigger a prey reflex," said Melin. "You want to put your arms over your head, make yourself look bigger, clap, make some loud noises."

Visitors on the Bob Jones Trail remain unbothered.

“I don’t know. I think you leave them alone, they leave you alone," said Richard Salazar who is visiting from Tulare. "So you just go on and do your business. There’s plenty of people walking up that way with their bikes and just walking and running. Nobody said nothin’ yet."

“It’s not like you should stay home because there’s a lion on the trail," said Melin. "It’s just something we share our environment with."

Melin recommends keeping children under supervision and being aware of your surroundings while on the trail.