Recent storms pause camping, OHV access at Oceano Dunes

Camping is on hold at the Oceano Dunes due to the recent storms.

Acting District Superintendent Ronnie Glick with State Parks says they first closed the State Vehicular Recreation Area in anticipation of the storms, adding they continue to monitor beach and creek conditions and will reopen the area to camping once conditions allow.

Last week, day use at the dunes was limited based on tides, storm surge and other conditions at the beach.

“The biggest impacts from this series of storms was some major beach erosion and increased flows from Arroyo Grande Creek,” Glick said.

He adds that the area was not impacted by evacuation warnings since they could control camping and day use access based on the weather.

“We are monitoring beach conditions and hope to open to normal use as soon as conditions allow,” Glick said.

Tuesday, Pismo State Beach was open to vehicles but only at the Grand Avenue entrance.

Off-highway vehicles are restricted along with dunes access.