Recent storms have caused trouble for elephant seals at Central Coast beaches.

The Friends of the Elephant Seal say the recent storms have caused significant erosion and flooding on some of the Piedras Blancas Rookery beaches.

This has caused less habitat for the elephant seals, and because the seal pups can’t swim, it makes it very challenging for them and their mothers.

Officials hope that a break in rain will improve the condition of the elephant seals’ habitat.