Recently reopened Atascadero Senior Center encouraging new members and volunteers

The Atascadero Senior Center is open and welcoming guests again.

It was closed for about a year and a half because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, the organization is looking for new members and volunteers.

The Senior Center hosts various programs including Bunco games, a Tai Chi group, a discussion group, and other classes and gatherings. It also provides information on federal, state and local resources available to seniors, has a small library, and loans out equipment like wheelchairs, walkers, and canes at no cost.

Seniors can also visit the center for computer assistance and training and there's a room set aside for seniors to gather for games and puzzles.

"It's just an incredible, eclectic group of people and they're all extremely friendly," said John Crippen, Atascadero Senior Center Office Manager.

Crippen says membership dwindled because of the pandemic and the Senior Center needs to increase its funding to remain in operation. They also need volunteers to run the front desk and keep programs going.

Community members are invited to learn more about the Atascadero Senior Center at an Open House during Colony Days from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on October 2. The Senior Center will be offering tours of the facility and goodie bags for seniors and children. The Senior Center is also partnering with Walgreens to offer free flu shots during the event.

The Atascadero Senior Center is located at 5905 East Mall. For more information about the services offered or to volunteer, call (805) 466-4674 or visit their Facebook page.

A group that partners with the Atascadero Senior Center, Meals that Connect, is also looking for volunteers to deliver meals to seniors. For more information, contact Elizabeth Dunn at (805) 466-2317 or mtc.atascader@gmail.com.