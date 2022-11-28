Reconstruction of the Cayucos Vet’s Hall to begin in December 2022

The public is invited to a Ground Breaking ceremony on Friday, December 2 at 2:00 p.m. at the Cayucos Vet's Hall.

Though funding has been secured for the restoration of the Vet's Hall it doesn't cover some of the needed furnishings and equipment. The Cayucos Vet's Hall Committee is continuing fundraising efforts for these items.

The committee aims to raise $200,000 to purchase an assisted listening system, portable stage, sound system, benches, a commercial microwave, and tables and chairs.

Since October 2021 the committee has raised $500,000 for the project from more than 500 donors. $435,00 of those funds will be used for construction.

To make a contribution to the project visit https://www.restorecayucosvetshall.org/.