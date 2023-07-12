Record-breaking paddle boarder, big wave surfer talks about new book

A record-breaking big wave surfer and paddle boarder was in Morro Bay Wednesday evening, talking with residents about his latest book.

Chris Bertish was at the AZHIAZIAM International, signing copies and chatting about his new book “All In!”.

The book is about Bertish’s 2017 journey across the Atlantic Ocean.

Over the span of 93 days, Bertish became the first person ever to stand-up paddleboard for 7400 kilometres solo, travelling from Morocco to Antigua.

“I always have other adventures on the horizon. Everything that I do is to try and excel at a different sport and use the tools and the gift that I have to be able to give back and raise other people up and make the world a better place so every project that I do gives back to inspiration, education, conservation, and sustainability,” said Bertish.

Bertish is also an accomplished big wave surfer.

He won the Mavericks Big Wave Invitational at Half Moon Bay, where surfers take on some of the biggest waves in history.