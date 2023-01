A record number of travelers went through the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport last year.

Airport officials say more than 553,000 passengers traveled through the airport.

That number sets the record for the most annual passengers in the airport’s history.

Previously, 2019 was the busiest year on record.

Airport officials say this new record further reinforces that passengers are ready and committed to traveling again after the pandemic forced them to stay home at the start of 2020.